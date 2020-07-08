Tamil Nadu

Field workers conduct survey in Salem

A healthcare worker involved in the door-to-door survey in Salem.

A healthcare worker involved in the door-to-door survey in Salem.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

Salem Corporation has deployed field workers to conduct door-to-door survey in its limits as part of COVID-19 containment measures.

According to officials, 680 field workers have been deployed and the residents will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms or any other co-morbidities.

Each field worker would cover 100 houses and collect health details of the residents.

Swab samples would be collected from persons with symptoms for COVID-19 tests, the officials said.

The field workers had been provided with all safety gadgets and they had been advised not to enter the residence or touch anything on the premises, they added.

