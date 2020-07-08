Field workers conduct survey in Salem

Salem Corporation has deployed field workers to conduct door-to-door survey in its limits as part of COVID-19 containment measures.

According to officials, 680 field workers have been deployed and the residents will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms or any other co-morbidities.

Each field worker would cover 100 houses and collect health details of the residents.

Swab samples would be collected from persons with symptoms for COVID-19 tests, the officials said.

The field workers had been provided with all safety gadgets and they had been advised not to enter the residence or touch anything on the premises, they added.