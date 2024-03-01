GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Field Nirmala and Jaishankar in T.N. if you are so popular, Munusamy tells Modi

March 01, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

P.V. Srividya
K.P. Munusamy

K.P. Munusamy | Photo Credit: file photo

AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy on Friday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to field Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar – who hail from Tamil Nadu – in any two Lok Sabha constituencies in the State to test Mr. Modi’s claim of the BJP’s “soaring popularity” in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a public meeting in Shoolagiri, he said, “If you are so popular, why didn’t you field Union Minister of State L. Murugan? Why did you give him a Rajya Sabha seat (from Madhya Pradesh) instead? You claim that your party has grown in stature and popularity on our Dravidian soil. You have two Union Ministers from this State. Field them in any two constituencies of Tamil Nadu. If you have the courage, bring them here. Then you will know who is popular,” Mr. Munusamy said.

Criticising Mr. Modi and BJP State president K. Annamalai, he challenged their claim of the BJP’s “rising stature”.

“They keep harping on about 300 seats, 400 seats...how many seats will you get here in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Munusamy asked. According to him, the DMK was the only competitor of the AIADMK, and the BJP was going to lose its deposit in all the constituencies it contests.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.