Field inspection held in Vellore for Kudimaramathu works

K. Satyagopal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation, carried out a review of on-going Kudimaramathu (water resources rejuvenation) works in the combined Vellore district on Tuesday.

He held a meeting with the officials from the revenue, rural development and water resources departments to ascertain the details of the works being carried out.

Mr. Satyagopal said 53 lakes belonging to Public Works Department and 220 lakes belonging to Rural Development Department are being rejuvenated at a cost of ₹29 crore. He said that the Periya Eri in Pasumathur under K.V. Kuppam taluk is being rejuvenated to improve its water storage level. He visited the spot where a blockage from Veppur lake was removed by the workers to link Pasumathur and Veppur lakes.

Mr. Satyagopal instructed the officials to ensure surplus channels from Pasumathur lake according to revenue records. Encroachments, if any, should be removed to ensure flow of water from one water body to another, he said.

He also visited Okkanapuram lake in Anaikattu block, where the works have been completed. Lake bunds have been realigned and sluice gates have been repaired in the lake. In Vasanthanadai lake, workers are removing the tree species from the water spread areas, which is expected to be completed in a month, according to officials who were part of the inspection team. Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram, Ranipet Collector S. Divyadarshini and PWD officials participated in the review meeting held at the Vellore Collectorate.