FICCI releases knowledge paper on digital transformation

Published - July 26, 2024 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has come out with a knowledge paper titled ‘Are AI, Electronics, Telecom and E-governance, the four key drivers of digital transformation across sectors aiding Tamil Nadu’s march towards the trillion dollar economy by 2030’ which it released on Friday in Chennai.

The paper, which was released at FICCI’s 8th Edition of the Digital Disruption and Transformation Summit, mentioned that the demand for digital transformation will provide opportunities to develop, design and manufacture digital technology products in Tamil Nadu. “This will further incentivise MSMEs, Start-ups, R&D Institutions and Academia to focus on activities that will cater to the needs of fulfilling the Digital Transformation demand. This will in turn drive economic growth which will drive the demand further,” it said.

GSK Velu, Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Trivitron Healthcare and Neuberg Diagnostics Group of Companies elaborated on the Naan Mudhalvan scheme and how digital transformation has significantly benefited the small and medium enterprises (SME), agriculture, and manufacturing sector, contributing to Tamil Nadu’s impressive 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which he believes will propel the state towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary, Information Technology and Digital Services Department highlighted the expansion of IT from major cities to smaller towns like Cuddalore.

