FICCI FLO to upskill college students

Stella Maris College has signed an agreement with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry to establish a skilling programme for arts and science students.

FLO, the women’s wing of FICCI, has 20 chapters across the country. Under the initiative called ‘Campus to Corporate’ skilling programme, 1,000 students at the college will stand to benefit. Divya Abhishek, chairperson of FICCI FLO, said the aim is to provide value-added skills to students and make them corporate-ready. The organisation felt as a responsible business body it had to take the lead to help industry by upskilling a potential workforce. Students will learn to create effective resumes, improve their interview skills and be able to manage workplace stress.

College Principal Sr. Stella Mary FMM said a discussion with the chief executive officer of Tamil Nadu Technology Hub and FLO Skill Head had led to identifying gaps in the transition from college to workplace.

FICCI FLO has collaborated with an independent knowledge partner to bridge the gap by designing a suitable curriculum, focusing on upskilling. The ‘Campus to Corporate’ programme, comprises six modules, according to a college release.