ADVERTISEMENT

‘FICCI FLO has worked with over 15,000 women in 2022-23’

March 21, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Michaela Küchler, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, and other dignitaries at the FICCI FLO annual session in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

FLO the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said its Chennai Chapter had worked with over 15,000 women on various initiatives during 2022-2023.

At its annual session, Prasanna Vasanadu, outgoing Chairperson, FICCI FLO, Chennai Chapter, highlighted some of their more prominent programmes – the Campus to Corporate initiative where they trained 4,564 students in 19 colleges in Tamil Nadu, the Stem Literacy programme done in nine schools for 3,000 students and the Financial Literacy programmes for over 6,000 students across 23 schools and six colleges. They have also held Skill Development training for 150 women from villages around Madhuranthagam.

Michaela Küchler, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, was the chief guest for the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incoming chairperson of FICCI FLO, Chennai, Raji Raju and her team informed the gathering that in the current year, one of areas of focus would be providing angel investments and mentorship for start-ups. The team said they would create a database for the persons with disability and help with employment opportunities for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US