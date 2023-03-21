‘FICCI FLO has worked with over 15,000 women in 2022-23’

March 21, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

FLO the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said its Chennai Chapter had worked with over 15,000 women on various initiatives during 2022-2023.

At its annual session, Prasanna Vasanadu, outgoing Chairperson, FICCI FLO, Chennai Chapter, highlighted some of their more prominent programmes – the Campus to Corporate initiative where they trained 4,564 students in 19 colleges in Tamil Nadu, the Stem Literacy programme done in nine schools for 3,000 students and the Financial Literacy programmes for over 6,000 students across 23 schools and six colleges. They have also held Skill Development training for 150 women from villages around Madhuranthagam.

Michaela Küchler, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, was the chief guest for the event.

The incoming chairperson of FICCI FLO, Chennai, Raji Raju and her team informed the gathering that in the current year, one of areas of focus would be providing angel investments and mentorship for start-ups. The team said they would create a database for the persons with disability and help with employment opportunities for them.