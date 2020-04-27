Fewer districts in T.N. report fresh cases

Six of 52 cases were primary cases - unlinked source of infection for which a detailed investigation was under progress - and the remaining persons were contacts of COVID-19 patients. In fact, 11 persons, who tested positive in Chennai, were contacts of already positive front line workers.

According to a medical bulletin, 7,176 samples and 6,753 individuals were tested during the day. This took the total number of samples and individuals tested so far in the State to 94,781 and 86,339, respectively. Of the total samples, 83,021 had returned negative, while 1,381 samples were under process. A total of 8,442 samples were repeats.

Overall, 1,600 persons - 1,093 men and 507 women - fall in the 13 to 60 age group. Another 159 men and 67 women are aged above 60 years. The remaining 111 - 60 boys and 51 girls - were in the age group up to 12 years.

As on date, a total of 29,797 persons were under active home quarantine, while 36 persons were in government quarantine facilities. A total of 1,870 patients suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19 are admitted to isolation wards of hospitals.