Fewer deaths in State due to COVID-19 alone: Minister

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Friday said the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 alone was fewer in Tamil Nadu, while most deaths occurred owing to co-morbidities. He reiterated that the only way to effectively control the spread of the infection was early intervention through aggressive testing and isolation of the infected.

“There have been several instances of people with terminal illness, like advanced stage of cancer, having died after testing positive for COVID-19. It was a coincidence that they contracted the virus. This is why people with chronic diseases, such as uncontrolled diabetes/hypertension, cancer, tuberculosis, HIV and other major ailments, are sensitised to the need to take adequate precautionary measures,” he told The Hindu.

“Even in cases of death by suicide of patients who tested positive, we are classifying them as COVID-19 deaths in compliance with the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” he said.

Mr. Vijayabaskar acknowledged that many persons who tested negative in RT-PCR tests turned out to be positive after lung involvement was diagnosed in CT-scan.

“We have purchased six advanced CT-scan equipment for government hospitals, which are being installed this week,” he said.

The State had sufficient stock at all government hospitals of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug which has proved to be effective in treatment. Siddha and Ayurveda treatment is being tried on asymptomatic patients at some hospitals.

As for some private hospitals charging exorbitant sums, he said these allegations had to be substantiated with evidence. Private hospitals had limited beds, but the government had asked them to ramp up facilities.

The number of beds was being increased in government facilities, he said, citing data to drive home his point that there was no shortage. About 10,000 people had used the eSanjeevani application.

The Minister, however, said wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing had to improve.

“In Salem, 50 people who attended a funeral were infected with the virus. The basic requirement is a face mask and keeping safe distance... I am wearing a mask and interacting with positive patients frequently. Awareness is good, but it can get even better,” he said.