Fever ward set up at Vellore hospital

A 60-bed special fever ward with ventilator facilities is being kept ready for meeting any emergency arising during the next two weeks, said a doctor from the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) in Adukkamparai. hospital. Designated doctors and para-medical staff with paraphernalia would be available round the clock at the newly created ward, he said.
Earlier, the blood sample results of two patients who were admitted in GVMCH, showed no signs of corona virus infection, said District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram here on Friday.
