Fever surveillance stepped up at TN border after Kerala reports Nipah virus infection

Health officials of 9 TN districts that share a border with Kerala have been alerted, testing to be ramped up

After a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the Nipah virus infection in Kerala, Tamil Nadu has stepped up fever surveillance in the border areas, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Sunday.

“As soon as we received information about the boy affected by Nipah virus infection this morning, we informed health officials -- deputy directors and joint directors of health -- of nine districts sharing a border with Kerala,” he told reporters after an event held to distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Saidapet constituency.

“In addition to this, we have shared information about Nipah virus and have asked officials to hold fever camps and take up testing in the border areas for those coming by road -- whether in two-wheelers or four-wheelers,” he said.

Earlier, when Zika virus cases surfaced in Kerala, fever camps were held at the border areas to screen persons coming from Kerala, he said, adding that already COVID-19 prevention measures were in place at these border districts.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, in a message to Collectors and health teams, said that border districts, as part of fever surveillance, should cover all communicable diseases especially Zika and now, Nipah virus infection. While deputy directors of health services were informed, officials were also told to keep local bodies in border areas alerted about these diseases.

New COVID-19 variant

On a new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa, the Health Minister said the international airport in Chennai has installed thermal scanning facilities and has put in place an RT-PCR testing facility that can provide results in 13 minutes. “We are vigilant and there is no need to worry,” he said.

The Minister later travelled by train from Chennai Beach to Guindy railway station to check on adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks among members of the public. Members of Legislative Assembly Thayagam Kavi (Thiru vi ka Nagar) and A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja (Virugambakkam) were present.