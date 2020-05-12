Fever surveillance intensified in north Chennai

Fever surveillance is being intensified in north Chennai where at least 50 to 60% of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases come from a single zone - Royapuram. Simultaneously, a new admission protocol has been laid down to prevent overloading in hospitals.

According to officials, Royapuram and Tondiarpet are the two zones accounting for the maximum number of cases in the north region of Greater Chennai Corporation. “When compared to these two zones, Manali and Madhavaram have fewer cases and report new cases once in a while. There are about 100-odd new cases in Royapuram and Tondiarpet today. We continue to monitor all zones, with the major focus being on these two zones,” an official said.

As of Tuesday morning, Tiruvottiyur (zone 1) had 98 cases, Manali (zone 2) had 50 cases, Madhavaram (zone 3) 65 cases, Tondiarpet (zone 4) 327 cases and Royapuram (zone 5) 742 cases.

Officials said they were intensifying fever surveillance in the areas, and were testing as many contacts and symptomatic persons as possible. “We have fever outpatient services at the urban primary health centres, and are conducting door-to-door surveillance and screening. We are testing persons suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19. We want to screen and test vulnerable populations in need of medical attention,” he said. The north region is testing around 500 samples per day.

A senior official had noted that while the focus had been on cases emerging from the Koyambedu cluster, there was a need to continue to monitor other chances of infections in the city; the north Chennai cluster being one of the areas of focus where measures were being intensified.

New admission protocol

The north region has two COVID-19 screening centres at Communicable Diseases Hospital and Bharathi Women’s College, and one COVID-19 Care Centre which currently houses about 300 patients. “While screening persons, we note down their age and check for co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases, heart conditions and cancer. Such conditions put them at a risk. When the results of positive cases arrive, we send persons aged above 55 years and have co-morbidities for hospital admission. Young persons who are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms are brought to the screening centres,” an official said.

At the screening centres, the oxygen saturation level is checked using pulse oximeters. Blood parameters are checked, and chest X-ray is done.

“We are basically screening patients for the level of medical attention needed. If persons - young, asymptomatic and no co-morbidities - have a separate room at home, they are sent for home isolation. If they reside in houses with no such facilities or in slums, they are sent to the COVID Care Centres. This new protocol is helping to reduce the patient load at hospitals. Those requiring treatment alone can be managed at the tertiary care hospitals,” he said.

With certain relaxations in lockdown, officials said people had started to move around and insisted that those stepping outside their homes should wear masks.