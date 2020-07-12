Fever clinics credited with Chennai’s declining trend in infections

The Greater Chennai Corporation has screened 10 lakh residents so far in fever clinics as part of its efforts to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said that a high number of residents being screened in fever clinics had led to a declining trend for 11 days in the city that has a population of 87 lakh. The fever clinics were started in May to better COVID-19 containment activities in the city.

Pointing to a death analysis in the city, Mr. Prakash said that 20% of COVID-19 deaths were caused because residents did not reveal symptoms to Corporation workers who visited their homes as part surveys. “Residents are requested to talk about their symptoms to volunteers or to doctors at fever clinics. People are not visiting the fever clinics voluntarily,” said Mr. Prakash. The civic body has been conducting fever clinics at 550 locations in the city, every day. Testing in the city too had doubled, increasing from 4,000 tests to 11,300. Now, the number of tests have come down to 9,139.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has so far quarantined seven lakh residents in the city. “At least 2.75 lakh residents have completed 14 days of quarantine. Every day, 40,000 residents are quarantined. Currently, 4.25 lakh residents are on quarantine in the city, under various categories,” said Mr. Prakash.

Door-to-door checks

The State government has allocated ₹40 crore for 4,500 FOCUS volunteers in Chennai to monitor those in quarantine and help them get essentials. An allocation of ₹100 crore has been made towards door-to-door survey and quarantine. “This has helped prevent a spurt in cases,” Mr. Prakash said.

The number of containment zones in the city too has reduced to 175. Currently, a road is notified as a containment zone if residents in three houses have tested positive for COVID-19.

Stressing the need for closure of markets to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Prakash said that multi-member committees had been formed for each of the 70 organised markets in the city.

“We will have to order indefinite closure of markets that report crowding. We will install CCTV cameras in all markets, and the nearest police stations will monitor them,” said Mr. Prakash.

All the 1,500 banks in the city have been directed to start banking correspondence for senior citizens who do not have online facilities. “Banks should stop services that are not necessary. This will prevent crowding,” he added.