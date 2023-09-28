HamberMenu
Fever camps to be organised at 90 places in Cuddalore district from October 1 to check spread of dengue

As many as 700 workers have been deployed across the district for carrying out dengue prevention measures — disinfection, fogging and water chlorination activities

September 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department will organise fever camps at 90 places across Cuddalore district daily from October 1 to combat dengue. The camps will be held in areas where dengue cases have been reported.

According to Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, though there is no risk of the spread of dengue, the district administration has intensified prevention measures. The measures are primarily aimed at preventing the breeding of aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector of the virus causing dengue.

As many as 700 workers have been deployed across Cuddalore district as part of dengue prevention measures. They have been deployed for carrying out disinfection, fogging and water chlorination activities.

Mr. Thamburaj said that fever camps using mobile medical units are being conducted across the district. These units collect samples from suspected cases of dengue and send them to the district public health laboratory for examination.

It was important that patients with fever and other symptoms approach the government hospital or primary health centre (PHC) to undergo blood tests and treatment. People should desist from taking over-the-counter drugs or consulting quacks, he said.

The Collector also appealed to the public to ensure there are no breeding spots in their surroundings, to discard coconut shells and tyres, keep drinking water tanks closed, take prompt treatment for fever-like symptoms at the nearest Urban Public Health Centres or hospitals, and to extend cooperation to workers visiting their homes for taking up eradication activities.

