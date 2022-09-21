‘Fever camps to be held where more than 3 cases are identified’

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Wednesday, 353 persons were being treated for H1N1 influenza across the State, Health minister Ma. Subramanian informed the media, after inaugurating a fever camp in Kolappancheri in Poonamallee assembly constituency that falls under Tiruvallur district.

“Special camps will be held in any street or village with more than three infections. A total of 1,000 camps, including 100 in Chennai and 900 in the rest of the districts, were launched. In Tiruvallur district 168 camps are being conducted,” he said.

Flu is seasonal and there is no need to panic, he said urging parents not to send children with cold, fever to school. They should be isolated for 3-4 days at home and wear masks to avoid spreading the infection, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 294 persons, including 53 children aged below five, are currently under treatment. While nine are being treated in government hospitals the rest are admitted in private institutions, he added. As many as 51 in the 5 to 16 years age group; 167 in the 15 to 65 years; and 72 senior citizens are under treatment.

Since January 5,064 persons were tested of which 1,267 have tested positive for the infection. They have since recovered, he said.

He was accompanied by health secretary P. Senthilkumar, district collector Alby John, Poonamallee MLA A. Krishnasamy, besides senior district officials.