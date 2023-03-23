Feud between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam in display in Tamil Nadu Assembly

March 23, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The feud between Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam, who heads a splinter group of the AIADMK, came out in the open on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday.

The two, though seated next to each other as Speaker M. Appavu had refused to reallocate the seat citing his prerogative, were evidently not in talking terms and had preferred to avoid any confrontation in person since the July 11, 2022 general council meeting. But all hell broke loose on Thursday after Mr. Panneerselvam, who has the support of only three MLAs, said he welcomed the Bill against online gaming “on behalf of the AIADMK”.

An agitated Mr. Palaniswami objected to the statement and sought to raise the issue with the Speaker but he in turn maintained that he allowed Mr. Panneerselvam to speak only by addressing him only as a “honourable member”.

Despite repeated requests to expunge the remarks made by Mr. Panneerselvam, the Speaker maintained that his comments would remain and those of the other side, too. At one point, Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam were seen standing next to each other addressing the Speaker seeking to assert their leadership of their party.

Meanwhile, a noisy quarrel between P.R.G. Arunkumar (Kavundampalayam) and Paul Manoj Pandian (Alangulam) — supporters of Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam respectively — unfolded for the entire House to watch. Mr. Panneerselvam and former Minister K.P. Munusamy pulled their supporters apart.

While the Chair refused to accept Mr. Palaniswami’s request, no other party, including the AIADMK’s allies — the BJP and the PMK — sought to intervene. As the rivalry between Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam was in full display, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Leader of the House Duraimurugan and legislators from all other parties were present.

Unable to convince the Speaker, Mr. Palaniswami led his supporters out of the House. However, Mr. Panneerselvam, who remained in the House and sought to speak later, was also not allowed by the Speaker.

