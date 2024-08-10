GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka expected to resume soon

The service was initially launched on October 14, 2023, with the vessel Cheriyapani. But it was suspended just days later due to the northeast monsoon, say sources

Updated - August 10, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 08:35 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sivagangai ,the vessel used in Saturday’s trial run, parked near the Nagapattinam fishing harbour.

Sivagangai ,the vessel used in Saturday’s trial run, parked near the Nagapattinam fishing harbour. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, suspended days after its launch last year, is expected to resume soon. A trial run was held on Saturday.

The vessel Sivagangai departed Nagapattinam port at 7.30 a.m. on Saturday and reached Sri Lanka by noon. It returned to Nagapattinam by evening. The successful trial signals a potential restart of regular passenger services as early as next week.

The service was initially launched on October 14, 2023, with the vessel Cheriyapani. But it was suspended just days later due to the northeast monsoon, sources said. Subsequent plans to relaunch it in May 2024 faced delays and eventual cancellation, leading to disappointment among travellers.

S. Niranjan Nanthagopan, managing director of INDSRI Ferry Services Private Limited, which operates the services, was optimistic about the resumption. “This time we are confident about the resumption. We have secured all necessary international certifications and fulfilled the requirements for the international voyage. The ferry has also been upgraded with newer facilities,” he said.

Sivagangai can accommodate 150 passengers and complete the trip in just four hours. “We will conduct another trial run on Sunday. The exact date of the resumption will be announced in the coming days,” added Mr. Nanthagopan.

