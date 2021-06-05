Tamil Nadu

Fermented wash destroyed by Forest Department officials in Tirupathur

Barrels of fermented wash being destroyed by Forest officials   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tirupathur Forest Department officials destroyed 19 barrels containing thousands of litres of fermented wash, in reserved forest areas in their district on Thursday and Friday.

Based on instructions from Tirupathur District Forest Officer Kumili Venkataappala Naidu, a team comprising Singarapet Forest Range Office N. Jothilingam, forester Annamalai and forest guards Bharat, Aravind Kumar and Vetrivel were patrolling the forest area on Thursday. They spotted four barrels, with around 2,000 litres of fermented wash in Nellipattu village, Sandhai Vazhi Saragam. All the barrels were destroyed.

Similarly, when the team was patrolling on Friday, they found 15 barrels of fermented wash on patta land belonging to Vendhan. These barrels were also destroyed.

“After the TASMAC shops were closed, this illicit brewing of arrack started. In the last one month, eight raids were conducted and 45 barrels were destroyed,” said Mr. Jothilingam.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 1:59:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/fermented-wash-destroyed-by-forest-department-officials-in-tirupathur/article34736154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY