Female terracotta figurine found at Vembakkottai excavation: Thangam Thennarasu

Published - June 25, 2024 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu on Monday said a broken Neolithic handaxe has been found in the ongoing excavations at Chennanur in Krishnagiri district.

This tool is 6 cm long and 4 cm wide at a depth of 53 cm. It reflects the evidence of Neolithic culture in this region, he told The Hindu.

Tamilnadu State archaeology department conducted excavations at eight places in Tamil Nadu.

In Vembakkotta excavation today, one female head made of terracotta figurine has been found, Mr. Thennarasu said.

The dimension of this figurine is 30.7 mm height and 25.6 mm width. This terracotta figurine belongs to the belongs to the medieval historical period, he said.

