Feline parvovirus affecting cats and kittens on the rise

October 16, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Feline panleukopenia (FP) or Feline parvovirus, a highly contagious viral disease, affecting cats, particularly kittens, is on the rise in the city. More and more pet parents are visiting veterinary clinics with kittens with the symptoms of the viral infections. Though some animals survive after treatment, veterinarians reiterated that vaccination could save a lot of kittens.

“Two kittens died when I was away. The third animal was in a bad condition when I returned. By the time I took it to the veterinarian it was very late,” said R. Balaji, who takes care of a few stray cats near his house. In the clinic, he said, there were a lot of cases with the symptoms of Feline panleukopenia infection.

Veterinarian Priyadarshini Govind said the virus was always present and it would break out normally during winter and before and after the monsoons. “Indiscriminate breeding and failure to vaccinate the animals are to be blamed for the situation,” she said, adding that the infection rate this year was low compared to the heavy infection in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Another veterinarian N. Srikumar said he was treating five to six cases per day. “Survival rate is high if the animals are rushed to the clinic when they have fever. Any delay may prove to be fatal,” he said.

Though cats of all ages can fall prey to the parvovirus that causes FP, young kittens, sick cats, and unvaccinated cats are vulnerable. It is most commonly seen in cats 3-5 months of age and death is more common at this age. Since it is highly contagious, healthy animals should be kept away from the sick animals. The virus, however, does not infect humans.

“A majority of infections are subclinical. In cats that become ill, clinical signs include high fever, profound depression, and anorexia. Many affected cats vomit, and some develop diarrhea. Only a minority have hemorrhagic diarrhea,” explained M. Chandrasekar, Resident Veterinary Officer and Head, Emergency and Critical care Resident Veterinary Services Section, Madras Veterinary College.

He said diagnosis was based on compatible clinical findings, including leukopenia, in an inadequately vaccinated kitten. “Fecal antigen detection kits intended for diagnosis of CPV enteritis can also be used to diagnose feline panleukopenia. The sensitivity is moderate, and specificity is high,” Dr. Chandrasekar said.

Dr. Srikumar explained that a PCR snap test could confirm the infection in a couple minutes, and it should be followed by blood tests. “Fluid therapy and intensive treatment is required. Even then only 60 per cent of the animals survive,” said Dr. Srikumar.

Dr. Chandrasekar advised pet parents not to treat kittens with paracetamol, pointing out that cats were extremely susceptible to paracetamol toxicity. “Cats do not have the enzymes to break down paracetamol and the toxins produced seriously damage their liver and blood cells, stopping effective circulation of oxygen,” he said.

Dr. Priyadarshini said, “people who fall for the visual appeal of cats do not care to educate themselves about keeping the animals. Let them consult a doctor before adopting or buying a pet animal,” she said.