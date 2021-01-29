Fees of Rajah Muthiah Medical College must be reduced, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

29 January 2021 13:53 IST

The PMK founder said the fees of the college must be brought on par with those at government medical colleges

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said the State government’s move transferring the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital, the Rani Meyyammai College of Nursing and the Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital to the Health Department from the Higher Education Department alone was not enough. The fees collected by these institutions should also be reduced and brought on par with those at government medical colleges.

“Only reduction of fees will give full satisfaction to the students,” he tweeted and claimed that the move as a victory for a long-standing demand of the students and the PMK.

