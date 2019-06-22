Fees for over 7,500 schools fixed: panel

The Special Officer, Private Schools Fee Determination Committee, on Friday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the committee had so far fixed fees for 7,805 recognised schools.
The fee structure for these schools was uploaded on the official website of the committee, it said. The committee sought a month’s time to fix the fee for the remaining schools. A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi took note of the submission. The submission was made in a miscellaneous petition that sought extension of time to comply with the court’s order.
Activist K. Hakkim in 2018 had filed a petition seeking a direction to the TN Private School Fee Determination Committee to fix the fees for private schools and publish the same.
