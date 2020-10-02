Feedback sought on video lessons

CHENNAI

02 October 2020 01:56 IST

The School Education Department is seeking feedback from Class 12 students, parents and teachers on video lessons offered earlier this year.

Along with the textbooks distributed in July, Class 12 students of government and government-aided schools were given video lessons on laptops. As many as 414 lessons across 39 subjects were given. “To understand better how the students have been utilising these lessons, the quality of the content as well as improvements that can be made, schools need to reach out to students and parents for suggestions,” School Education Director S. Kannappan said in a circular to all Chief Educational Officers.

In the second phase, students will receive 1,029 video lessons prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Technology and faculty of the District Institutes of Education and Training.

For all other classes, televised lessons are being telecast on Kalvi TV and a few private channels.

The SCERT has also asked schools to encourage students to use the QR codes given in textbooks that are linked to video and audio content hosted on the DIKSHA platform. This content, an official said, would help supplement their understanding of lessons.