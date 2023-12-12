FedEx ties up with IIT-Madras for smart supply chains

December 12, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation, has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to set up a Centre of excellence for smart and sustainable supply chains. The Institute gets nearly US $5 million to pioneer sustainable logistics advancements.

The company has committed to a five-year grant and the centre will be an industry-academia bridge in the logistics sector with a focus on an environmental and social sustainability through research and development in digital transformation.

FedEx chief executive officer Raj Subramaniam commissioned the centre, which would foster startups in the logistics sector. Institute director V. Kamakoti said it was committed to establishing a hub where technology and talent converged to drive sustainable logistics. “A specialised focus on operations research and network planning would optimise efficiency, enhance strategic planning and contribute to the broader landscape of sustainable logistics advancements,” he said.

