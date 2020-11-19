Feature your real-life hero in an online exhibition

Entries invited for the #My2020hero

The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation and the Confederation of Indian Industry is presenting an online exhibition featuring real life heroes that will acknowledge the efforts of many unsung heroes from across India.

The online exhibition, titled #My2020hero, aims to recognise people who have been examples of human resolve, kindness and selflessness in 2020.

Everyone can participate in the exhibition and all one has to do is take a photo of their hero, write a few lines explaining why they were their hero and share it via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or submit it on www.my2020hero.in. “It could be your cook, your vegetable vendor, your family, your friends who video chat from miles away, your lover, sanitation workers, the medical shop owner, food delivery person — or even your pet,” a press release said.

The rules for submission of photos are available on the website. The best entries will be selected by a jury and featured in the online exhibition on the website.

“The exhibition had to reflect what each and every one of us has gone through. It had to bring a nation together on a positive note and it had to show gratitude to the people who have brought us this far,” Tarana Sawhney, chairperson, CII Task Force for Art and Culture & Trustee, CPB Foundation, said.

“#My2020hero is an open call for everyone to share a photo of their hero and a short story of why they are your hero this year. Worthy photo-stories will be showcased in a virtual exhibition that will introduce us to these heroes from every corner of India and remain as a landmark for all of us to remember this year by,” Varun Gupta, director, CPB Foundation, said.