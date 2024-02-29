GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin says fear of defeat is visible on PM Narendra Modi’s face

Mr. Stalin, in a letter to his party cadre, urged them to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls

February 29, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Vedhan M

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was time to drive the DMK away from Tamil Nadu, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, February 29, 2024 said the PM had been repeatedly visiting Tamil Nadu, but the fear of defeat could be seen on his face.

“The Prime Minister’s speech claiming to crush and destroy the DMK, has brought disrepute to the post he holds. It is in the history of Tamil Nadu as to what happened to those who started to crush and destroy the DMK,” Mr. Stalin said in his letter to his party cadre.

ALSO READ
AIIMS delay in Madurai owing to Centre’s failure to press Japan agency for funds, says Ma. Subramanian

The DMK president said he would, however, not say that the BJP would not live on. “Our Kalaignar [late DMK leader Karunanidhi] did not groom us like that. The BJP has the right to remain in the democratic set up as a political party. Let me wish the BJP to become a good Opposition, as they failed as a ruling party,” he stated.

Taking exception to Mr. Modi’s contention that the DMK government was obstructing Central government schemes in T.N., Mr. Stalin asked: “Are we blocking them from opening the AIIMS hospital [in Madurai]? Are we blocking the [Chennai] Metro rail projects?”

ALSO READ
T.N. CM Stalin writes to PM Modi over inordinate delay in Centre’s approval for Chennai Metro Phase II project

Mr. Stalin said his party opposed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), contending that it was an altar crushing the dreams of medical education of the poor. “We will, of course, oppose it.” He asserted his party would oppose the National Education Policy [NEP] 2020, which, he said, was an “obstruction”.

Referring to his party’s opposition to the three farm laws (since withdrawn) which went against farmers as well as its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) “that went against minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils,” Mr. Stalin said the DMK was being open about the issues they opposed.

“[Prime Minister] Modi, who did not give the funds due to a State government and prevented the State from taking loans and even failed to provide flood relief by running an unkind government, cannot find fault with the DMK,” Mr. Stalin asserted.

Calling upon his party cadre to take the list of the BJP’s “conspiracies” to the people of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin said: “People are aware. We only have a duty to remind them. We have to win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry [in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections],” he said.

The disturbances to political parties of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in other States by the BJP government only meant that their (the Opposition’s) victory was almost certain in the national scenario, he said. He called upon his party cadre to work to ensure a change in the Union government. That would be his “birthday gift,” he said.

Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said a democratic duty was awaiting the party’s cadres.. “The I.N.D.I.A. bloc should win so that fascism can be defeated and a full stop can be put to communal politics.” Mr. Stalin called upon his party cadre to gear up for the “democratic war” in which the BJP government ruling the Union should be pulled down from power.

A party release said Mr. Stalin would pay floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK leaders and former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi on his birthday on March 1.

He would also pay floral tributes at the memorial of late Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy. He would visit the party head office around 9 am to meet his visitors.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / state politics / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.