FCI asks NGOs, charitable institutions to make use of new beneficiary scheme

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has appealed to NGOs to come forward and make use of a new beneficiary scheme introduced by the Union government for supply of food grains to charitable institutions / NGOs (engaged in relief operations) at a subsidised rate of ₹21 per kg for wheat and ₹22 per kg of rice.

According to R.D.Nazeem, South Zone Executive Director, FCI, this scheme will give further impetus to the endeavors of the government ensure that nobody remains hungry during these tough times. He added that since the lockdown began, the FCI has brought in about 2.6 lakh metric tonnes of food grains through 101 train loads into Tamil Nadu from Telangana, Andhra, Orissa, Punjab and Madhya pradesh.

He added that 2.73 Lakh Metric tonnes of rice and wheat have been taken by the State during this period to be distributed to Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries through ration shops. FCI Tamilnadu has another 13.4 lakh metric tonnes food grain available for supply to State government for distribution to the needy.

Mr. Nazeem stated that there is enough food grains in the State and throughout the country for supplying through the PDS to meet any eventuality. The FCI is ensuring uninterrupted supply of food grains to meet its regular requirement under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) as well as the additional allotment sanctioned to the state under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), he said. Through this, about 3.6 crore beneficiaries in the State receive an extra five kilos of rice free of cost every month for April to June.

During the lockdown period, FCI Tamilnadu has activated its staff, labourers and made transport arrangements throughout its 68 depots spread across the State. It has employed a 5,000-member labour force in its depots to work along with the field staff to ensure that the food grains reach the needy on time through the PDS.

Besides all employees and labourers of FCI are adhering to the prescribed health and hygiene measures and are following personal distancing at the work place.