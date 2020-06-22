Father’s acquittal an “injustice,” says Kowsalya

Kowsalya

UDHAGAMANDALAM

22 June 2020

Addressing reporters near her residence in Coonoor on Monday, Ms. Kowsalya vowed to appeal in the Supreme Court

Reacting to the Madras High Court’s verdict acquitting her father in the murder of her husband Shankar, Ms. Kowsalya dubbed it an “injustice”. She vowed to appeal in the Supreme Court to overturn the acquittal of her father and the commuting of death sentences of a few other accused in the case.

Addressing reporters near her residence in Coonoor on Monday, Ms. Kowsalya said that though she respected the court, the verdict was an injustice. “This is not justice for Shankar’s life, because if Annalakshmi (her mother) and Chinnasamy are not guilty, then Shankar should be alive right now and he should be with me,” she said. “We will not rest till Shankar gets justice, and I will continue the fight for as long as I am alive,” she said.

Ms. Kowsalya also added that she was unable to keep tabs on the progress of the case when it was being heard in the Madras High Court. “When the case was being heard in the High Court, I could not keep up to date about what was happening in the case as we could not employ our lawyer to fight the case. So the government lawyer was handling the case,” she said.