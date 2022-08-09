Tamil Nadu

Father of minor involved in road accident near Vriddachalam arrested

Special Correspondent CUDDALORE August 09, 2022 12:37 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 12:54 IST

The Police on Tuesday arrested the father of a minor boy on charges of abetment in an accident that claimed the life of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at Vijayamanagaram near Vriddachalam in Cuddalore district on Monday.

According to the police, the child was playing in front of her house when she was knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler driven by the man’s 13-year-old son around 6.30 p.m.

The child’s family members immediately rushed her to the Vriddachalam General Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Based on a complaint by the child’s father, the police booked a case against the minor and his father under Section 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said the father was found to be ‘negligent’ in giving the vehicle to a minor boy to drive, which was responsible for the loss of life of a child. The boy’s father was arrested by the police. Further investigation is on.

