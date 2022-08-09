Father of minor involved in road accident near Vriddachalam arrested

August 09, 2022 12:37 IST

He was found to be ‘negligent’ in giving the vehicle to a minor boy to drive which resulted in the death of a child

The Police on Tuesday arrested the father of a minor boy on charges of abetment in an accident that claimed the life of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at Vijayamanagaram near Vriddachalam in Cuddalore district on Monday.

According to the police, the child was playing in front of her house when she was knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler driven by the man’s 13-year-old son around 6.30 p.m.

The child’s family members immediately rushed her to the Vriddachalam General Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Based on a complaint by the child’s father, the police booked a case against the minor and his father under Section 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

