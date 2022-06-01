Father of Class XII student claims son died of food poisoning

He lodges complaint with the Arani Town police

A 17-year-old Class XII student reportedly died after consuming tandoori chicken from a hotel in Arani near Tiruvannamalai. In his complaint to the Arani Town police on Wednesday, Ganesh, father of the deceased student G. Thirumurugan, has claimed that his son had gone with his friends to have food at a hotel, on May 24. After returning home, he, later in the day, had severe stomach pain, vomiting, fever and diarrhoea. Immediately, he was rushed to a private hospital in the town. On May 29, he again had severe stomach pain and was taken to a private clinic. However he died on the way. On Wednesday, Mr. Ganesh lodged a complaint with the Arani Town police, claiming his son died due to food poisoning. Further investigation is on, the police said.