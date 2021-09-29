Father, daughter killed in road accident at Sivakasi

A man and his daughter were killed and his wife and son injured when a speeding motorbike had a head-on collision against the moped on which they were proceeding on Srivilliputtur-Sivakasi highway on September 29

The police said that a fireworks worker, K. Murugan (40) of A. Lakshmiyapuram was proceeding to a bank with his wife Venkateswarai (32), son Munipandi (7) and daughter, Muthulakshmi (8). A motorbike hit the moped near the old DSP Office near Reserve Line, at around 9 a.m.

While Muthulakshmi was killed on the spot, Murugan died at the Government hospital in Sivakasi.

An MBA student, S. Harishnath, of Sitharajapuram, who rode the bike also sustained head injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Madurai after getting first-aid at the GH.

The mother and the son were referred to the Government Rajaji hospital.