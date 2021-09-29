Tamil Nadu

Father, daughter killed in road accident at Sivakasi

A man and his daughter were killed and his wife and son injured when a speeding motorbike had a head-on collision against the moped on which they were proceeding on Srivilliputtur-Sivakasi highway on Wednesday.

The police said that a fireworks worker, K. Murugan (40) of A. Lakshmiyapuram was proceeding to a bank with his wife Venkateswarai (32), son Munipandi (7) and daughter, Muthulakshmi (8). A motorbike hit the moped near the old DSP Office near Reserve Line, at around 9 a.m.

While Muthulakshmi was killed on the spot, Murugan died at the Government hospital in Sivakasi.

An MBA student, S. Harishnath, of Sitharajapuram, who rode the bike also sustained head injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Madurai after getting first-aid at the GH.

The mother and the son were referred to the Government Rajaji hospital.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 12:59:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/father-daughter-killed-in-road-accident-at-sivakasi/article36729958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY