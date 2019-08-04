Fate of samba crop rests on Cauvery flow in August

Tamil Nadu's hopes of having a good samba season this year hinge on the arrival of Cauvery water from Karnataka in August.

Historically, the realisation of Cauvery water in August has generally been the highest for any month of a year, be it a good or a bad year. A perusal of the Central Water Commission’s data on the realisation of Cauvery water at the Biligundlu gauging site reveals that in 24 of the last 45 years, the flow in August was the maximum monthly flow Tamil Nadu had received.

Though the State traditionally has three cultivation seasons, it is the samba season that is important. Apart from being significant both in terms of paddy production and generation of livelihood opportunities for farmers, including landless agricultural workers, it is also the longest season, spanning over 150 days.

“The flow during August is crucial for the farmers as it is this factor that will give them confidence to start raising the samba crop,” said C. Ramasamy, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. “Even if the delta does not receive the normal amount of rainfall during the northeast monsoon, particularly in November, farmers would be able to cover around 80% of the area if there are good inflows into the Mettur dam this month and in September,” he added.

Water and agricultural experts are keeping their fingers crossed in the light of poor realisation of water from Karnataka. In June and July, Tamil Nadu got about 9.5 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft), as against its share of 40 tmc ft. In view of poor rainfall over the catchments of the Cauvery in Karnataka and Kerala, farmers and experts are becoming increasingly concerned about the fate of this year’s samba crop. It may be noted that by this time last year, the Mettur reservoir was full.

Dr. Ramasamy, however, said one had to watch the Cauvery flow till the end of this month before arriving at any conclusion about the crop.

Meanwhile, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, which met in Bengaluru a couple of days ago, decided that as Karnataka had received only a third of its average flows, it can release the water to Tamil Nadu proportionately.

On Saturday morning, the water level of the Mettur dam stood at 51.11 ft against the full level of 120 ft. The storage was around 18.5 tmc ft against a capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow to the dam was 9,085 cusecs.