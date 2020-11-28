Fatalities due to virus infection drop to 12 in T.N.

1,442 more persons test positive

As many as 1,442 persons, including six returnees from other States, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the State’s tally to 7,77,616. The number of active cases stood at 11,109.

Six of the returnees who tested positive were from West Bengal and one from Bihar. A total of 1,494 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of discharged persons to 7,54,826. Twelve deaths were recorded on Friday. So far, 11,681 persons have died of the infection.

In Chennai, 392 fresh cases were identified and 485 persons discharged after treatment. The district reported two deaths. As on date, 3,924 persons are still under treatment. So far, 2,14,191 persons have been infected and 2,06,429 have been discharged after treatment. Till date, the district has recorded 3,838 fatalities.

In Coimbatore, 145 more persons contracted the infection, even as 82 persons were discharged from various facilities. The district recorded two deaths.

Five districts recorded under 10 cases. Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Theni and Tiruvannamalai each recorded nine cases, while Perambalur recorded one more, adding to its earlier tally of two cases. Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram districts recorded 10 cases each.

Active cases remained fewer than 100 in 12 districts.

All deceased persons had co-morbidities. While six of them died in government medical college hospitals, five persons were admitted to private hospitals.

On Friday, 61,112 persons and 61,610 samples were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,15,75,004 persons have been tested so far.

One more private laboratory, in Dharmapuri, was approved as a COVID-19 testing facility. With this, the State now has 220 testing facilities — 67 in the government sector and 153 private laboratories.