Farmers urged to take crop insurance

With the southern districts expected to get heavy rainfall in the next few days, the Agriculture Department on Tuesday appealed to farmers in the districts to take insurance cover for their crops well ahead of the deadline.

Pointing out that the last date for taking crop insurance cover for paddy and horticultural crops such as banana, tapioca, onion and chillies in the districts of Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari, was December 15, the Department, in an advisory issued to Collectors and farmers, said farmers could pay their portion of the premium either at common service centres or primary agricultural cooperative credit societies or nationalised banks. At the time of paying the premium, they should submit documents such as adangal, chitta, copies of the first page of their bank passbooks and Aadhaar numbers.

Farmers have been requested to store their produce in godowns of nearby regulated markets, in the event of continuous rain. Instructions have been given to staff of the regulated markets to keep sufficient tarpaulins, for protecting the produce, ready, the advisory added.