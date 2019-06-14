Farmers told to submit land records

Farmers who wish to avail benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the new income support scheme announced by the Union government, should approach the Village Administrative Officer, Tahsildar and Revenue Divisional Officer with their land records.

An amount of ₹6000 would be disbursed to eligible farmers in three instalments.

Out of the 4,26,955 families pursuing agriculture, 1,95,164 have submitted their records to the district’s revenue officials for their claim on the amount. Those who submitted the documents have got the first and second instalments to the tune of ₹61.66 crore, said Tiruvannamalai district Collector K.S. Kandasamy.

The recent announcement by the Centre made some modifications in the eligibility criteria.

It envisaged financial assistance for all farmers, except those in the exempted category.

Additional details

Hence, the revenue officials have urged small and marginal farmers to apply with land records in order to benefit from the scheme. The beneficiaries have been told to get their land records and to provide their bank account, mobile and Aadhaar details.

The district administration has been told to update their land records, as it would serve as the basis for determination of landholding for beneficiaries.

Vellore Collector, S.A. Raman in his announcement said eligible farmers could approach revenue officials for transfer of names in land records before June 30 and submit their applications for the financial support from the Agriculture Department.