Farmers stage protest in Villupuram, arrested

VILLUPURAM

25 September 2020 15:58 IST

The farmers were protesting against the Farm Bills recently passed in Parliament

Over 100 members belonging to the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (TNVS) and the Left parties were arrested when they resorted to a road roko in front of the Collectorate here on Friday, in protest against the three Farm Bills passed in Parliament recently.

Led by TNVS coordinator Kaliyamoorthy and CPI district secretary A.V. Saravanan, the protesters squatted on the Tiruchi Road and blocked traffic.

They raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of implementing “anti-farmer” policies.