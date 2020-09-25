Tamil Nadu

Farmers stage protest in Villupuram, arrested

Over 100 members belonging to the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (TNVS) and the Left parties were arrested when they resorted to a road roko in front of the Collectorate here on Friday, in protest against the three Farm Bills passed in Parliament recently.

Led by TNVS coordinator Kaliyamoorthy and CPI district secretary A.V. Saravanan, the protesters squatted on the Tiruchi Road and blocked traffic.

They raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of implementing “anti-farmer” policies.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2020 3:59:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/farmers-stage-protest-in-villupuram-arrested/article32695411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story