Farmers seek transparency in compensation calculation

Farmers demanding compensation for the crop losses sustained by them during 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 for a long time now have been surprised by the reason given by the insurance company to a query raised by a farmers’ association.

Responding to a query from the Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, the New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited has said the claims for rabi 2016-17 season were verified on the enrolment data provided by the Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies (PACCSs), Banks and the Agriculture Department and were disbursed in 2017.

Subsequently, several farmers complained of less claim amounts and the scrutiny of the data received revealed errors with respect to residential villages, acreage and others.

Thus, many PACCSs submitted revised data through the Thanjavur Central Cooperative Bank and Kumbakonam Central Cooperative Bank. Pursuant to the discussions based on the revised data with banks, along with the State government thrice in Chennai, the NIA said the loss percentage of rabi 2016 decreased resulting in a situation necessitating recoveries to be made from the previous claims paid.

Hence, the money to be recovered was adjusted in kharif 2017 and rabi 2017-18 payments in consultation with the State government, it added.