Farmers seek scrapping of green corridor project

They are upset over the SC verdict on the Salem-Chennai 8-lane expressway

The Supreme Court verdict upholding the land acquisition notification for the Salem-Chennai eight-lane expressway project and dismissal of petitions challenging its necessity has disappointed farmers in the region.

In Salem district, the farmers demanded scrapping of the project. Chandra Mohan, State co-ordinator of the All-India Kisan Sabha, actively engaged in the litigation, said the Supreme Court while upholding the acquisition notification had not categorically referred to compulsory EIA, leaving everything open to the whim of the government.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld a part of the Madras High Court’s order that directed the government to reverse the mutation of the revenue records. “This is an indictment of the government. The State government had gone beyond its role and acted like a police state forcing survey through coercion and threat,” he said. The Madras High Court, while quashing the acquisition notification, also censured the mutation of revenue records, which effectively meant breaking of the patta ownership from the affected farmers’ name, said a researcher with the Movement against Eightlane.

Palaniappan, a farmer from Kombur village in Paapireddypatty, said, “There is not a semblance of relief for farmers. We will continue to fight this project through coordinated efforts.” A part of his 10-acre land will come under acquisition.

S. Narayanan, a farmer from Ayothiyapattinam said, “The governments should drop all measures to take the project forward. The Supreme Court has permitted the Centre to resume land acquisition. We will oppose any move to take over our lands.” The farmers said they were not against development. The government should expand existing roads instead of constructing new ones. R. Mohanasundaram, another farmer, said the CM had been making false claims about the project’s necessity. “There are three roads at the moment connecting Salem and Chennai besides air and rail transportation facilities,” he said.

Political reactions

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said Highway 179A — from Vaniyambadi via Thirupathur, Uthangarai, Aroor, Manjavadi to Salem — is being converted into a 4-way lane at a cost of ₹521 crore. “Once this project is complete, there would be no need for the Salem-Chennai 8-way green corridor highway. The State government should write to Centre to scrap this project,” he said.

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan demanded that the lands acquired from farmers be returned.