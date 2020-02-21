Farmers see red over exemption to ongoing projects

The Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Bill, 2020, which was passed in the Assembly on Thursday, evoked a mixed response from the delta farmers and activists, with many of them raising concerns over the exemption provided to the existing hydrocarbon projects.

Describing the adoption of the Bill in the Assembly as a good starting point, T. Jayaraman, Chief Coordinator of the Anti-Methane Project Federation, said there were, however, many shortcomings in it. “We welcome the government’s initiative as it is the first attempt towards protecting the delta. At the same time, we have reservations. Offshore areas cannot be excluded. Allowing the existing projects to continue essentially means that the destruction [of the delta] will continue,” he said.

Demanding that the entire Cauvery delta region be brought under the ambit of the protected zone, Mr. Jayaraman said the federation’s fight to close down existing projects will continue.

Calling upon the State government to ensure that all the existing or proposed petrochemical projects in the delta region are wound up, the general secretary of the Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, P.R. Pandian, urged farmers and political parties to extend their support to the Tamil Nadu government in its efforts to drive hydrocarbon projects out of the State.

The Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association’s general secretary, Mannargudi S. Ranganathan, said declaring the delta a protected agricultural zone was fraught with legal implications and “the issues have to be discussed threadbare with Constitutional experts to make the move pucca.”

Important delta areas such as Lalgudi and Pullampadi in Tiruchi district, Kulithalai in Karur, Thirumanur in Ariyalur and Chidambaram in Cuddalore have been excluded. “ Given the haste and the inadequacies in the Bill, we fear that it could meet the same fate as the anti-NEET Bill adopted in the Assembly,” Mr.Maniarasan felt and urged the Chief Minister to make necessary changes to strengthen the Bill before sending it to the Governor.

The All India Kisan Mahasabha, Tamil Nadu, condemned the Bill as “betrayal of the delta farmers” for allowing the ongoing projects. The Bill seems to be an attempt to deceive the farmers and an election gimmick, said A.Chandramohan, State Secretary, AIKM, pointing out the announcement by the Chief Minister had come in the wake of protests from farmers against the Centre’s move to do away with the need for environmental clearance and public hearings for hydrocarbon exploration projects.