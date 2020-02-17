Farmers say TN must adopt Assembly resolution declaring Cauvery delta a protected zone​

Farmers’ leader P Ayyakannu on Monday said that the State government must adopt a resolution in the Legislative Assembly declaring the Cauvery delta a Protected Special Agricultural Zone, a move that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced recently. ​

Mr Ayyakannu, leader of a collective of farmers for the interlinking of national and south Indian rivers, led a march from Thumbalahalli in support of a charter of demands including nationalisation of rivers, loan repayment waivers, and implementation of water conservation projects locally.​

​The farmers who participated in the march, also urged the government to implement the Ennekol –Thumbalahalli water harvesting scheme that envisions extension of the left and right canals to tap the excess water in Thenpennai river to fill the intervening water bodies. The project that was announced at a cost of ₹276 crore last year is yet to see progress.​

​They also called for an immediate stay on the Mekadatu check dam under construction by Karnataka on river Cauvery; and ₹25 lakh as compensation to the families of farmers, who had committed suicide over farm distress. According to the farmers’ collective, over 300 farmers had committed suicide in recent years. ​

​The farmers demanded an increase in the procurement price of sugarcane to ₹6,000 per tonne. The government should ensure sustainable support prices for agricultural produce by farmers and ensure that farming become remunerative.​

​The protest march culminated at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri.​

