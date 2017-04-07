Farmers protesting in Delhi taken ill

Five Tamil farmers, including a woman, who are part of the group protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 23 days demanding that the government write off all agricultural loans have been admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after they complained of heat stroke, dehydration and dysentery.

Hospital authorities said that while the condition of one person is worrisome, the others are stable. Three people have been discharged.

Reacting to the news about Madras High Court directing the State government to expand its farm loan waiver scheme to include farmers who own more than five acres, the protesting farmers maintained that “they will see how the order is worked out.’’

The petitioner, Ayyakanu, a farmer who is protesting in Delhi with skulls, had sought waiver of farm loans for all farmers including those with medium and large land holdings.

“We are still not clear if the Tamil Nadu government would challenge the order or extend relief to farmers. This order has come at a good time and we welcome it as our finances are in bad shape,” said a farmer.