Farmers plan padayatra from Theni to Mullaperiyar dam

5,000 persons expected to take part in the march on Nov. 12

About 5,000 farmers from five southern districts — Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram — plan to take out a padayatra from Theni to Mullaperiyar on November 12, to draw the attention of the Tamil Nadu government to save the reservoir, said S. Rajasekar, president of the farmers’ associations of those districts.

The well-attended meeting by various farmers’ associations submitted a memorandum to District Collector K.V. Muralidharan. Speaking to reporters, the farmers’ leaders said the State government should in no way dilute the 1979 agreement entered into with Kerala. When it had been the practice of the Tamil Nadu government to announce the water release for irrigation ahead of the cultivation, it was shocking to learn that the Kerala government had “released” water in the presence of their Ministers and the Idukki Collector. When reporters said that it was the Tamil Nadu government which had released water, the farmers’ leader shot back: “Why would the State PWD engineers release water in the presence of Kerala Ministers and officials? When the Supreme Court had directed authorities to maintain water level at 142 feet until the next hearing on Nov. 11, what was the need for the Tamil Nadu government officials to violate it?” They said they would definitely make a mention about the violation before the apex court. They urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to protect the farmers and clarify on the issue. The Theni Collector should visit the dam every week or at least twice a month. The T.N. government staff and officers at the Mullaperiyar dam site should be given protection and the Theni SP should be authorised to have control of the dam on the security point of view. The memorandum said the farmers should be nominated to the panel which held talks with the Kerala government. Along with PWD engineers, farmers’ representatives should be part of the inspection teams.