Farmers participate in cultivation workshop

Isha Agro Movement in collaboration with Tata Trust conducted a paddy cultivation training programme in Isha's Natural Farm, Nallavanpalayam, Tiruvanamalai on Sunday.
Over 700 farmers across Tamil Nadu participated in the exclusive training programme.
The workshop included modules on how to get higher yields with fewer seeds and lesser water. Participants also learnt single plantation methods; hot bed preparation; low-cost methods for transplantation; importance of seeding plantation; water management; weed, insect and plant disease control techniques and marketing techniques.
An expert farmer from Daira, Telangana, Nagaratnam Naidu conducted the training programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor