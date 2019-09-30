Farmers participate in cultivation workshop

Isha Agro Movement in collaboration with Tata Trust conducted a paddy cultivation training programme in Isha's Natural Farm, Nallavanpalayam, Tiruvanamalai on Sunday.

Over 700 farmers across Tamil Nadu participated in the exclusive training programme.

The workshop included modules on how to get higher yields with fewer seeds and lesser water. Participants also learnt single plantation methods; hot bed preparation; low-cost methods for transplantation; importance of seeding plantation; water management; weed, insect and plant disease control techniques and marketing techniques.

An expert farmer from Daira, Telangana, Nagaratnam Naidu conducted the training programme.