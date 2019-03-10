Farmers’ organisations to field candidates in Lok Sabha polls

The Desiya Thennindiya Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam and the Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangangalin Kootiyakkam, along with a few other farmers’ associations, have decided to contest the Lok Sabha election.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the organisations held on Saturday, which was attended by P. Ayyakkannu, president of the Desiya Thennindiya Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, and P.K. Deivasigamani, president of the Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangangalin Kootiyakkam.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ayyakannu said the organisations were looking to field candidates in at least five or six constituencies to put the spotlight on farmers’ issues. “We may also contest along with a few allies. We are in talks with a few political parties,” Mr. Ayyakannu said, adding that they will firm up their plans soon. The organisations have also decided to campaign against parties that don’t support their main demands and address them in their manifestos.

Ensuring remunerative prices for farmers, and a waiver of all crop loans in the meantime, sanction of a monthly pension of ₹5,000 to all farmers above 60 years of age, implementation of a crop insurance scheme for individual farmers and declaration of the Cauvery delta as a protected agricultural zone are some of their key demands.