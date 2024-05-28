GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer organisations protest against construction of new dam at Mullaperiyar

Updated - May 28, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Villagers staging a protest near Tallakulam head post office in Madurai on Tuesday against the construction of a new dam across Mullaperiyar.

Villagers staging a protest near Tallakulam head post office in Madurai on Tuesday against the construction of a new dam across Mullaperiyar. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Members of various farmers’ organisations staged a protest at the Tallakulam head post office in Madurai on Tuesday, condemning the Kerala government’s attempt to construct a new dam across Mullaperiyar. 

The protesters belonged to various organisations including the Cumbum Valley Farmers’ Association and the Mullai Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers’ Association.

As they tried to march to the Income Tax office in the city, the police denied permission for the march. Protesting against this, the farmers burnt copies of the order issued by the Kerala government for the construction of a new dam across the river.  

Also see | Mullaperiyar In-Depth

The farmers urged the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to deny permission for the new dam, the proposed construction of which went against the Supreme Court’s assurance that the existing dam in Mullaperiyar was safe. Further, they appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to file a case of contempt of court against the Kerala government for not adhering to the order of the top court.

“Apart from this, the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to increase the water level of the Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet,” a farmers’ representative said.  

To prevent any further action by the Kerala government, the Centre should deploy the Central Reserve Police Force at the dam site, the farmers said.  

The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to address the situation before it becomes a larger issue, they said.  

P.R. Pandian, a farmer-leader who headed the protest, said that the construction of a new dam would destroy the livelihood of lakhs of farmers dependent on the river. “We will go to any lengths if the Kerala government does not rescind its order,” he added.

