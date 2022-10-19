Farmers of Parandur will get market value for airport land, says Minister

CM has suggested forming a panel to study the ways to protect Kamban channel between Ranipet and Chembarambakkam lake

CM has suggested forming a panel to study the ways to protect Kamban channel between Ranipet and Chembarambakkam lake

Reiterating that the greenfield airport at Parandur was the need of the hour, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Wednesday that the government would protect the livelihood of the people in the villages whose land would be acquired for the project.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had promised market value instead of guideline value for the land to be acquired. He is particular that the people’s livelihood should be ensured. The government will take into consideration the requirements of people and implement the project without affecting anyone,” he said. He was responding to a special calling attention in the Legislative Assembly.

He said since Egnapuram, one of the 13 villages, would come between the runway and the settlements, land needed to be acquired, the Chief Minister had advised a technical feasibility study to find an alternative route.

Mr. Thennarasu said the Chief Minister advised the constitution of a committee to study the ways to protect the Kamban channel that runs between Ranipet and Chembarambakkam lake.

“The Chief Minister has promised jobs for the people from the villages and impart skills to make them employable. The government will give them alternative sites and construct the houses,” he said, recalling the promises that land value would be fixed at 3.46 times more than the normal value.

Explaining why the new airport was the need of the hour, Mr. Thennarasu said the number of passengers who would use the airport would increase to 3.50 crore in 2028. “Chennai Airport, which had the third place when it comes to the volume of passengers, has gone down to the fifth place and the third place has been occupied by Bengaluru. If we have witnessed 9% growth, Hyderabad has witnessed 14% growth,” he added.

Mr. Thennarasu said since the present airport had restrictions it can handle cargo only at night. “It has caused a huge stagnation and loss of revenue. The present airport should continue to function, but we need a new airport as the passenger volume will rise to 10 crore between 2030 and 2035,” he said.

He said if the present airport were to be expanded, there was a need to acquire 306 acres of land and it would cost ₹10,500 crore and there were many practical difficulties. The Minister said the new airport would emerge as an airline hub linking Chennai and many places in South Asia.