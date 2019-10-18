Farmers’ leader gets HC nod for protest at Chepauk

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted permission to P. Ayyakannu, a farmers’ association leader who created a stir in 2017 through his novel forms of protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding farm loan waiver, to stage a peaceful agitation at Chepauk here on Monday demanding declaration of the State as drought affected and consequently postponing the collection of farm loans.
Though he had requested permission for 25 days to stage agitation at Chepauk, Justice M.S. Ramesh refused to order grant of permission for that many days following stiff opposition from the police department. The judge ordered that the agitation must begin at 10 a.m. and end by 5 p.m. on Monday and that the petitioner must comply with all reasonable conditions imposed by the police before granting permission for the protest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor