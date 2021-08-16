Farmers in Virudhunagar can install solar-powered motorpumps, earn by selling power to TNEB

Virudhunagar

16 August 2021 15:00 IST

Officials said the scheme involved TNEB paying farmers ₹2.28 per unit of power; this would ensure farmers get electricity supply for 24 hours

The Virudhunagar district administration has invited applications from farmers to install solar-powered motorpumps used for lift irrigation, through which they can get electricity supply for 24 hours, and also generate income by selling solar power to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB).

Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy said that the benefits under the PM-KUSUM scheme would be jointly implemented by TNEB, the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) and the Agricultural Engineering Department.

“This is an on-grid scheme through which the solar power that remains unused can be sold to TNEB. TNEB would pay the farmer at the rate of ₹2.28 a unit along with an incentive of 50 paise per unit,” said Assistant Engineer, TEDA, M. Chithradevi.

As of now, those farmers who were provided with a free power scheme and those who have applied for free power under the tatkal scheme, would be eligible for the solar-powered motor.

“Farmers who have 2HP to 7.5HP motors will get solar panels that can produce double their power requirement for motors,” she said. A 11 KV solar unit could produce 55 units of power a day and farmers can sell at least 50% of the power each day to TNEB. Whenever they are not using the motor, they can sell the entire power generated through the solar panels, she said.

This would be an additional income-generating source for the farmers, the Collector said.

While free electricity is available only for six hours a day, farmers can make use of solar power for day time and free power for nights, Ms. Chithradevi added.

While the cost of the solar-powered motor would be ₹5 lakh, the farmers can get a 30% subsidy from the Centre and a 30% subsidy from the State government. Another 30% of the 40% contribution of the farmers could be raised through bank loans. The supplier would give a five-year warranty for maintenance and 25 years of warranty for the solar panels.

The farmers can generate upto ₹40,000 a year through selling the power to TNEB Ltd., officials said.

Interested farmers can approach District Rural Development Agency and register themselves. For further details, farmers can call 93852-90545.