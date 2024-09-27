Farmers in Villupuram told to insure crops under PM scheme

The district administration has urged the farmers in Villupuram to insure paddy crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) for 2024 so that they can avail themselves of crop relief in case of loss due to natural calamities, pest attack or disease outbreak in the ongoing Samba season.

Farmers can register for crop insurance through the primary agricultural cooperative banks, nationalised banks or common service centres by producing photocopy of adangal, the cultivation certificate issued by the Village Administrative Officer, first page of bank passbook, and Aadhaar card.

The insurance premium for paddy is ₹517.5 per acre. The last date for registration is November 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.