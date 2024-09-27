ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Villupuram told to insure crops under PM scheme

Published - September 27, 2024 12:50 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has urged the farmers in Villupuram to insure paddy crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) for 2024 so that they can avail themselves of crop relief in case of loss due to natural calamities, pest attack or disease outbreak in the ongoing Samba season.

Farmers can register for crop insurance through the primary agricultural cooperative banks, nationalised banks or common service centres by producing photocopy of adangal, the cultivation certificate issued by the Village Administrative Officer, first page of bank passbook, and Aadhaar card.

The insurance premium for paddy is ₹517.5 per acre. The last date for registration is November 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US